CrowdStrike demonstrated remarkable financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, with revenue climbing 29 percent to reach $1.010 billion. The cybersecurity specialist's adjusted earnings per share showed exceptional growth, surging from $0.110 to $0.93, significantly exceeding analyst expectations of $0.81. The company's subscription-based revenue emerged as a particular highlight, contributing $962.7 million to the total revenue. The company's financial position remained strong, with available cash reserves of $4.26 billion at the quarter's end.

Market Response and Future Guidance

Despite the impressive quarterly results, CrowdStrike's conservative guidance for the upcoming quarter prompted a cautious market response, with the stock declining 5.74% in after-hours trading to $343.38. The company projects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.029 and $1.035 billion, alongside adjusted earnings per share of $0.84 to $0.86. For the full fiscal year, CrowdStrike has revised its outlook upward, anticipating total revenue between $3.924 and $3.931 billion, though this guidance only marginally exceeded market expectations.

Ad

Fresh CrowdStrike information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated CrowdStrike analysis...