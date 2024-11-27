KR1 Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

Wednesday, 27 November 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.