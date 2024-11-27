Anzeige
WKN: A2DNAT | ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 | Ticker-Symbol: K4H
Frankfurt
27.11.24
12:22 Uhr
0,945 Euro
+0,055
+6,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.11.2024 15:55 Uhr
93 Leser
KR1 Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

KR1 Plc - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

Wednesday, 27 November 2024

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 plc
George McDonaugh

Keld van Schreven

Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630

Email: investors@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Mark Anwyl

Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Email: info@peterhousecap.com

SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)

Bob Huxford

Ian Silvera

Atif Nawaz

Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882

Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the Aquis Growth Market (KR1:ASE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


© 2024 PR Newswire
