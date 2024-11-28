DJ Zentra Group plc: Results of AGM

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Results of AGM 28-Nov-2024 / 11:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 November 2024 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Result of Annual General Meeting Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC), a UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll. The results of the poll are as follows: Ordinary Total Resolution / For* Against Withheld votes cast Special No. of % No. of % No. of votes votes votes To receive the annual report and accounts for 1 the year Ordinary 26,329,085 100% 0 0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 ended 30 June 2024. To approve the 2 remuneration Ordinary 26,329,085 100% 0 0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 policy. To approve the Report on 3 Remuneration. Ordinary 26,329,085 100% 0 0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 To re-appoint KPMG Audit 4 LLC as Ordinary 26,329,085 100% 0 0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 auditor. To authorise the Directors to determine 5 the auditor's Ordinary 26,329,085 100% 0 0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 fees. To authorise the Directors 6 to allot Ordinary 26,329,085 85.23% 4,563,520 14.77% 0 30,892,605 shares. To authorise the Directors to dis-apply 7 pre-emption Special 26,329,085 85.23% 4,563,520 14.77% 0 30,892,605 rights. To authorise calling of a general 8 meeting on 14 Special 26,329,085 85.23% 4,563,520 14.77% 0 30,892,605 clear days' notice.

*includes discretionary votes

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Robert Holbrook

Head of Finance

Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously on the Standard listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: RAG TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 Sequence No.: 362040 EQS News ID: 2040557 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2040557&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2024 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)