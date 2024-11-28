Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2024
Die größte Bedrohung für Hightech - Milliarden-Chance für Anleger!
28.11.2024 13:13 Uhr
28.11.2024 13:13 Uhr
Zentra Group plc: Results of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: Results of AGM 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Results of AGM 
28-Nov-2024 / 11:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
28 November 2024 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra" or "the Company") 
Result of Annual General Meeting 
Zentra Group PLC (previously One Heritage Group PLC), a UK-based residential developer, development manager and 
property manager focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and 
all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a poll. The results of the poll are as follows: 
 
              Ordinary                       Total 
       Resolution  /    For*       Against     Withheld votes cast 
              Special 
                   No. of   %   No. of  %   No. of 
                   votes       votes      votes 
       To receive 
       the annual 
       report and 
       accounts for 
1       the year   Ordinary 26,329,085 100%  0     0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 
       ended 30 June 
       2024. 
 
       To approve 
       the 
2       remuneration Ordinary 26,329,085 100%  0     0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 
       policy. 
 
       To approve 
       the Report on 
3       Remuneration. Ordinary 26,329,085 100%  0     0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 
 
       To re-appoint 
       KPMG Audit 
4       LLC as    Ordinary 26,329,085 100%  0     0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 
       auditor. 
 
 
       To authorise 
       the Directors 
       to determine 
5       the auditor's Ordinary 26,329,085 100%  0     0.00% 4,931,611 26,329,085 
       fees. 
 
       To authorise 
       the Directors 
6       to allot   Ordinary 26,329,085 85.23% 4,563,520 14.77% 0     30,892,605 
       shares. 
 
       To authorise 
       the Directors 
       to dis-apply 
7       pre-emption  Special 26,329,085 85.23% 4,563,520 14.77% 0     30,892,605 
       rights. 
 
       To authorise 
       calling of a 
       general 
8       meeting on 14 Special 26,329,085 85.23% 4,563,520 14.77% 0     30,892,605 
       clear days' 
       notice.

*includes discretionary votes

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company's issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Robert Holbrook

Head of Finance

Email: robert.holbrook@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Equity Shares (Transition) Segment for commercial companies previously on the Standard listing segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     ZNT 
LEI Code:   2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
Sequence No.: 362040 
EQS News ID:  2040557 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2040557&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2024 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
