Fragbite Group AB: Fragbite Group announces timeline for reverse split of shares

Fragbite Group AB (publ) ("The Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 4 November 2024, at which it was resolved to carry out a reverse split of the Company's shares by 1:500, which entails that five hundred (500) shares are consolidated into one (1) share. The record date for the reverse split has been set to Friday 6 December 2024 and the new number of shares will be booked in Euroclear Sweden AB's system on Monday 9 December 2024.

The number of shares in the Company after the reverse split will amount to 6,783,086. In conjunction with the reverse split, the share will change ISIN code to SE0023287347, but retain the ticker FRAG. The last day of trading prior to the reverse split with the current ISIN code will be Wednesday 4 December 2024, and the first day of trading after the reverse split with the new ISIN code will be Thursday 5 December 2024.

For the implementation of the reverse split, shareholders whose holdings are not evenly divisible by five hundred (500) will be allocated, without charge, the number of shares required for the holding to be evenly divisible. The contribution of shares will be made through Euroclear Sweden AB, without any further action required by the individual shareholder.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer

em@fragbitegroup.com

Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.