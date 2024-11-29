Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 30.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Der verborgene Hebel im Moss-Projekt von Goldshore: Warum 13,9?Mio.?$ eine goldene Zukunft freisetzen könnten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUSK | ISIN: FI4000561576 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RT0
Frankfurt
05.12.23
08:22 Uhr
0,868 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALOE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALOE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2024 19:24 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valoe Oyj: Valoe Corporation Business Review January - September 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Valoe Oyj Business review 29 November 2024 at 20.20

THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024 IN BRIEF

Financial situation

In July-September 2024, Valoe Group's turnover according to IFRS standards was EUR 0.0 million (EUR 0.2 million in 2023). EBITDA was approximately -0.4 million euros (-0.8 million euros), operating profit was approximately -0.8 million euros (-1.3 million euros) and the result for the period was approximately -0.9 million euros (-2.1 million euros).

In January-September 2024, Valoe Group's turnover according to IFRS standards was approximately 0.2 million euros (1.1 million euros in 2023). The EBITDA was approximately - 1.4 million euro (- 2.4 million euro), the operating result was approximately - 2.5 million euros (- 3.7 million euros) and the result for the period was approximately - 2.9 million euros (- 5.3 million euros). Valoe Group's equity ratio, including capital loans, was -55,3 percent (-26.9%) at the end of the review period.

7-9/20247-9/20231-9/20241-9/20231-12/2023
Turnover01851671,0951 108
EBITDA-430-843-1,395-2,376-3,218
Operating profit-774-1,271-2,515-3,650-4,779
The result of the season-929-2,082-2,945-5,308-6,776

Valoe filed a company restructuring application on 5 December 2023. The district court of Pohjois-Savo decided on January 22, 2024 to start Valoe's corporate restructuring procedure.

In February 2024, the liquidator of the restructuring procedure, lawyer Pekka Jaatinen gave his first assessment according to the law on company restructuring, according to which Valoe's business has potential that can be improved with the help of the restructuring procedure. The liquidator considered that the continuation of the company's restructuring procedure requires finding a financing arrangement during the procedure. According to the liquidator's preliminary assessment, a feasible restructuring program can be drawn up for the company, provided that the company is able to implement such a financial or ownership arrangement that can secure the continuation of the company's business in the longer term.

Due to the delay in the further financing of the company's business. The administrator of the restructuring proceedings, Pekka Jaatinen, applied for a suspension of the restructuring proceedings on 24 October 2024 after the review period. The district court of Pohjois-Savo will sit on 9 December to decide if the administrator's application will be approved or not This decision can be challenged within 30 days of the decision day. The company's financing negotiations are still ongoing.

In a challenging economic situation, the company has continued part-time and full-time layoffs of personnel throughout, the review period in accordance with the result of the change negotiations held in January 2024.

During the first half of 2024, the company delivered prototype deliveries to its most important customers for applications in the automotive industry, electronics and space technology. During the review period, the company's operations have been suspended in order to save cash. However, the company has maintained its key competencies so that operations can continue immediately after a sufficient financing solution has been found.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since December 5, 2023 and is still suspended as of the date of this business review.

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR'S REPORT

After the financing negotiations were delayed over the summer, the company has cut its costs as much as possible. The company's factories in Finland and Lithuania have been closed throughout the review period. Financing negotiations have continued uninterrupted. During the review period, we have had discussions with several domestic and foreign investors. The discussions are still ongoing and are expected to yield results at the end of the year. The company's most important customers have continued to express their readiness to continue cooperation with us as soon as Valoe's financial position strengthens. However, it is not certain that the financing negotiations will reach a positive outcome. If the financing solution is not concluded in time, the company may go bankrupt.

PROSPECTS FOR THE FUTURE OF LIGHT

Valoe's future prospects depend essentially on whether the company can find a viable financing solution. Several customers are still interested in using Valoe's technology, and to our knowledge, the company's potential competitors have not managed to close the gap on our lead. The turbulent market situation in the European automotive industry in particular has slowed down the introduction of solar energy in the roof windows of well-known car brands, along with other innovations. The slowdown in development has given Valoe's sales work some extra time, thanks to which the slow-moving financing negotiations have not unduly disrupted customer relationships, and the potential for successful business in the future still exists.

VALOE'S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE AND PROSPECTS FOR 2024

Valoe's competitive advantage is still based on the use of back contact technology. The solar cells connected to the circuit board provide freedom in the design and manufacture of OddForm panels, which now make Valoe's solutions both technically and economically better compared to other solutions. The connection method allows the panel's current and voltage to be seamlessly matched to the electrical system of the final product, for example of a car, and thus avoids weaknesses that have emerged in other solutions. Valoe's solutions support even the most innovative solutions of car brand designers.

The possibilities for utilizing solar energy in new applications have not disappeared either. Many high-value-added solar energy solutions can enable completely new product applications. In such applications, business can be extremely profitable.

MARKET GUIDELINES

Valoe does not give market guidance for the financial year 2024 due to the company restructuring procedure.

RISKS

Valoe's most significant risk is the further delay in arranging financing. If financing negotiations are not concluded by the end of this year, Valoe's bankruptcy is possible.

Certain statements in this business review, and in particular non-binding estimates related to our strategy, are forward-looking and based on management's current views. By their nature, they involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to changes in general economic or industry conditions.

Risks related to the company's financial position and financing needs, as well as other risks, are described in more detail in the annual review published on April 28, 2024, which are available on the company's website at www.valoe.com.

In Mikkeli, 29 November 2024

Valoe Oyj

Board of Directors

Further information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, p. 040 521 6082, ikka.savisalo@valoe.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.