MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German trading, logistics, and supplementary services provider, plans to conduct a rights issue and sell key international affiliates as part of its transformation plan. The plan includes organizational streamlining and numerous operational cost-cutting measures while maintaining core areas: Agri Trade & Service, Construction, Energy, and Agricultural Equipment.The restructuring expert's second draft report confirms the feasibility of this plan. The funds generated will bolster liquidity and reduce financial liabilities. By the end of the transformation phase on 31 December 2027, the equity ratio is expected to improve substantially, with the company generating normal market earnings.Negotiations with financing partners and stakeholders remain constructive. The Board of Management aims to finalize the restructuring agreement and long-term financing reorganization by the end of 2027.The final restructuring report and completion of the recapitalization is planned by the beginning of the second quarter of 2025 at the latest.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX