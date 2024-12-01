At RSNA 2024, AGFA HealthCare Presents RUBEE AI Powered by CARPL Platform

Bringing yet another clinical breakthrough to the 2024 RSNA Annual Meeting, AGFA HealthCare is excited to announce a new partnership with CARPL.ai - the world's largest radiology AI marketplace.

In Chicago, AGFA HealthCare is set to demonstrate the seamless integration of CARPL.ai into AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging, which in turn offers ground-breaking degrees of flexibility that truly empowers radiologists to work smarter - not harder. This expansion of the AGFA HealthCare RUBEE® portfolio allows AGFA HealthCare customers to access CARPL's marketplace of 140 AI applications, testing, deployment and monitoring tools, as a pre-integrated offering. This partnership is yet another demonstration of AGFA HealthCare's commitment to innovation along with unveiling of the "Next Generation" of Enterprise Imaging (EI) in front of the worldwide radiology audience at RSNA 2024.

From Complexity to Simplicity: Centralizing AI for Scalable Success

Adopting AI at scale presents significant challenges for care providers, primarily due to a fragmented ecosystem where niche use cases make AI solutions difficult to access, assess, and integrate seamlessly. A unified platform approach offers the key to overcoming these barriers, consolidating diverse clinical use cases and a wide array of AI algorithms in one centralized solution. By providing care providers with streamlined access and integration capabilities, the CARPL platform helps unlock exponential value, enabling healthcare providers to harness the full potential of AI across multiple clinical domains and drive transformative improvements in patient care.

RUBEE® for AI powered by CARPL Platform isn't just a technical solution-it's a framework for delivering best of breed AI. Its ability to automate tasks, enhance visualization, and simplify workflows means clinicians spend less time navigating systems and more time focusing on their patients. By integrating AI into the tools teams already use, RUBEE® helps healthcare organizations unlock the true value of their AI investments-faster diagnoses, more efficient workflows, and improved delivery of care - all without disruption to their current operations. It's not just about adopting AI; it's about making it work for you.

RUBEE® AI powered by CARPL Platform brings these two worlds together allowing radiologists to leverage the encapsulated value of the entire ecosystem driving clinical, operational and financial goals for patients and their care providers.

AGFA HealthCare Chief Medical Officer and Global Director of AI, Dr. Anjum Ahmed, commented on the launch of AGFA HealthCare RUBEE® AI powered by CARPL Platform.

"When healthcare providers invest, or plan to invest in artificial intelligence, the big question is often, "How do we actually use this with our current systems without overhauling everything? That's where AGFA HealthCare's RUBEE® for AI shines. Instead of adding complexity, RUBEE® seamlessly integrates advanced AI capabilities directly into providers' existing Enterprise Imaging ecosystem provided by AGFA HealthCare. It's designed to work with the tools they already trust, bringing powerful AI-driven insights right into their everyday workflow-without the headaches of extra steps or new systems. RUBEE® AI powered by CARPL Platform enables a marketplace ecosystem that helps customers scale up and expand based on their clinical requirements. Besides the marketplace, AGFA HealthCare customers have the flexibility and option to benefit from RUBEE® AI Packages and RUBEE® Integrations depending on their unique AI requirements or choice of AI applications."

Vidur Mahajan, CEO for CARPL.ai comments on the collaboration:

"Being the first and only FDA cleared AI marketplace, CARPL envisions becoming the safest and most compliant way for AI to deploy clinical AI. Our FDA clearance opens the door for widespread adoption of AI solutions through a platform approach which simplifies the process of selection, implementation, and procurement of AI by health systems.

Partnering with AGFA HealthCare is a key step in our journey towards democratizing access to AI for radiologists. Having the entire AI ecosystem at their fingertips, along with the ability to validate and monitor these AI applications, will allow radiologists to exponentially improve clinical as well as operational care for their patients."

Dr Anjum Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer for AGFA HealthCare, is delighted to support this partnership, and has committed to an RSNA AI theatre session to showcase the collaboration. Entitled "PACS as a gateway to AI - how leading PACS providers are partnering with CARPL to AI enable their users", Dr. Anjum's session takes place on Monday, 2 December at 2.30pm CST in the AI Theatre in the South Hall.

With yet another revolutionary technology at our users' fingertips, AGFA HealthCare reaffirms its commitment to advancing radiology practice through Enterprise Imaging. At RSNA 2024, our next-generation technology will demonstrate "Grow, Work, Life - in Balance; how we break down imaging barriers, drive professional growth, promote work-life balance, and empower radiology networks with intelligent, seamless connections.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. RUBEE® is a registered trademark of AGFA HealthCare NV or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

About CARPL.ai

CARPL is an enterprise imaging platform allowing radiologists to build, test, deploy and monitor AI in clinical workflows. It comprises the world's largest AI marketplace* with 140+ apps from 65+ vendors giving the power to decide which AI to use. It is the only FDA cleared and CE marked AI platform on the market today. It is the only platform to have an universal AI widget, making AI use seamless and intuitive, with accept/reject/modify capabilities. It is used by the world's largest and most prestigious radiology groups including Massachusetts General Hospital, University Hospitals (Cleveland), RadNet, and I-MED radiology, to name a few.



Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

Jessica Baldry

Global Marketing & Communications Manager, AGFA HealthCare

jessica.baldry@agfa.com

+44 7583 203971





Source: AGFA HealthCare