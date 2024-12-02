ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - NOVEMBER 2024

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

ROCHE BOBOIS CELEBRATES 20 YEARS IN CHINA

This year, Roche Bobois is celebrating 20 years of presence in China. On this occasion, the brand partnered with the Fosun Foundation, a prestigious contemporary art center in Shanghai, to host a truly exceptional event featuring several highlights:

A retrospective exhibition titled "Time Journey", showcasing decades of French Art de Vivre through iconic Roche Bobois designs.

A panel discussion bringing together artist Jiang Qiong Er, designer Sacha Lakic, and renowned Chinese architect Qingyun Ma.

A gala evening held on the rooftop terrace of the Fosun Foundation.

The year 2024 is also notable for the group's acquisition of a majority stake in its franchisee in China.

ROCHE BOBOIS MARBELLA REOPENS (DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE)

The Roche Bobois store in Marbella has reopened after several months of extensive renovations. Located in Torre Real, one of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods, this flagship store-established at this address since 1983-underwent a complete transformation. The renovation harmoniously blends contemporary architecture with the natural surroundings.

Spanning 1,200m², the store features three interconnected two-story buildings linked by an elegant lattice corridor offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean sea. Roche Bobois has a strong presence in Spain with 16 stores, including five directly operated locations.

FAB PARIS 2024

Roche Bobois is delighted to collaborate for the second consecutive year with FAB PARIS, the only fair in Paris dedicated to art and antiques, held from November 22 to 27 at the Grand Palais in Paris.

Born from the merger of Fine Arts and La Biennale des Antiquaires, FAB PARIS features over 100 galleries from around the world, bringing "all the art of the world under one roof," from archaeology to contemporary creations, and from jewelry to decorative arts.

In the exceptional setting of the Grand Palais, Roche Bobois furnished the VIP lounge on the magnificent balcony of honor, overlooking the nave. This collaboration offered the brand an opportunity to connect with a discerning audience of collectors, designers, and art professionals.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 340 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada and Bina BaitelJiang Qiong Er...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2023 retail sales of €600.8 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €508.2 million and Cuir Center €92.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2023 amounted to €429.6 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

