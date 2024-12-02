TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MUFG Bank, Ltd. ("Tender Offeror"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., today announced that it resolved today to acquire the share certificates, etc., of WealthNavi Inc. through a tender offer under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (Act No. 25 of 1948, as amended).

Please refer to the release titled "Notice Concerning Commencement of Tender Offer for Share Certificates, Etc. of WealthNavi Inc. (TSE Code: 7342) by MUFG Bank, Ltd." published by the Tender Offeror today for further details.

Outline of the Tender Offeror Name MUFG Bank, Ltd. Address 1-4-5, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Name and Title of

Representative Junichi Hanzawa, President & CEO Description of Business Financial services and other incidental businesses Capital 2,141,513 million yen (as of September 30, 2024)

These materials are considered to be disclosures by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (the parent company of the Tender Offeror) pursuant to the Securities Listing Enforcement Rules, as well as announcements made by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., in accordance with Article 30, Paragraph 1, Item (4) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act Enforcement Order pursuant to a request from the Tender Offeror.

Contacts

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Toshinao Endou +81-3-3240-1111

Managing Director, Head of Documentation & Corporate Secretary Department

Corporate Administration Division