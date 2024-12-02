Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a global leader in software supply chain security, announced today that it has appointed Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital") as its investor relations partner. Sophic is a comprehensive capital markets advisory firm for smallcap growth companies.

This partnership aims to increase investor awareness of Cybeats by implementing a comprehensive communications strategy and introducing Cybeats to investment advisors, dealers, institutions, and financial professionals.

"Sophic Capital's established network and expertise will help us communicate our value to the investment community at a critical stage of our growth," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "We continue to see a significant interest in our technology, and given our commercial momentum, we believe now is the time to more effectively communicate our growth strategy to a broader spectrum of the investment community."

"Cybeats represents the type of innovative and high-potential company we seek to work with," said Sean Peasgood, CEO of Sophic Capital. "The company is addressing pressing global cybersecurity challenges, particularly in increasingly regulated markets in the U.S. and EU. With a unique product portfolio, and a growing blue-chip customer base, Cybeats is poised for significant growth. We look forward to working with Cybeats to bring their story to investors."

Pursuant to agreement between the Company and Sophic Capital (the "Agreement"), Sophic will receive $8,000 per month for an initial term of 12 months. In addition, Cybeats has granted the firm options to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.16 per share. The options will vest quarterly in four tranches of 250,000 each and expire on the earlier of (i) 90 days after the termination of the engagement and (ii) December 2, 2029. The options are governed by the provisions of Cybeats' stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a capital markets advisory firm for public and private growth companies, specializing in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development. Sophic Capital's depth of knowledge in the technology sector, clean technology and special situations markets combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets, makes it an ideal partner to help lower the cost of capital and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com

About Cybeats

Cybeats (CSE: CYBT) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

