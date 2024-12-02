BTS GROUP AB (publ) has been included on Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year.

This recognition reinforces BTS's commitment to helping clients achieve innovation and excellence in sales training. Central to this commitment, and new to BTS in 2024, is Verity, an AI-powered tool that enhances sales training by enabling teams to practice critical sales conversations with real-time feedback, fostering meaningful behavior change. From AI-driven practice bots to advanced insight-generating tools, BTS continues to redefine virtual sales training, ensuring sales professionals are prepared for impactful client interactions.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized once again for our virtual sales training capabilities," says Eduardo Umanzor, Head of Sales and Marketing Center of Expertise North America. "This award is a testament to the trust our clients have in us. Together, we've created dynamic, hybrid-virtual solutions that empower teams worldwide with the flexibility to learn and perform anytime, anywhere."

According to Gerhard Gschwandtner, Selling Power publisher and CEO, "The rapid rise of AI is revolutionizing the sales training landscape, particularly in the virtual arena. It is now more essential than ever to identify companies that provide best-in-class virtual training solutions that drive sales and optimize revenue in this transformative era. Each company on our Top Virtual Sales Training Companies list has proven expertise in helping their clients exceed sales goals, regardless of economic and technological changes."

To be considered, companies submitted detailed applications outlining their training and retention offerings, delivery methods, and adaptability to market changes.

The key criteria for selection included:

Strategies to keep participants engaged

Scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings

Methods to support participant retention

Innovation in response to customer needs and market changes

Strength of client satisfaction and feedback

See the full list of Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2024 here.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

