KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec 3, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has spun out blue carbon services company BLUABLE Ltd. from its entrepreneurship program Fujitsu Innovation Circuit (FIC.) The company, established as a startup in October 2024, is the first company to be successfully generated by the program.BLUABLE has secured funding from Spinout Capital Fund No.1, a Japanese venture capital fund for corporate spinouts, in November 2024. The funds will be used to validate the product-market fit of the products and services developed.BLUABLE aims to promote carbon neutrality and contribute to the sustainability of the marine environment by providing services related to blue carbon, i.e., carbon captured and stored in the world's ocean and coastal ecosystems.A significant amount of blue carbon is stored in seaweed, and a rise in seawater temperatures has caused a loss of seaweed beds and damage to seawater quality and conditions.BLUABLE produces kits to encourage seaweed bed growth. The kits are made from a material which seaweed can easily adhere to and no heavy equipment is needed to place the kits in the ocean, saving resources as compared to current cultivation methods. In addition, BLUABLE measures the blue carbon secured through utilization of its kits and uses the data to apply for J Blue Credits (1). Currently, BLUABLE is conducting field trials for seaweed bed cultivation at 16 undersea locations in Japan.The company plans to verify more advanced measuring techniques for blue carbon using IoT and AI.Fujitsu will provide its technology to BLUABLE, including its ocean digital twin (2), as it works toward preserving the world's marine environment. In addition, through FIC, Fujitsu will continue contributing to a sustainable society by fostering talent and businesses that can take on the challenge of resolving societal issues.About Fujitsu Innovation Circuit (FIC)FIC, launched in November 2021 as part of Fujitsu Transformation, is a program to cultivate human resources with entrepreneurial skills and generate new businesses. FIC is comprised of the Ignition program that seeks to cultivate entrepreneurship, and the Challenge program that encourages employees to create new businesses. Over 2,500 Fujitsu employees around the world are participating in FIC.()) J Blue Credit :System of blue carbon credits issued and managed by the Japan Blue Economy (JBE) Association according to the results of an assessment and certification process implemented by an independent third-party committee.(2) Ocean digital twin :Technology that reproduces the marine environment with high precision in a digital space. Capable of collecting and modelling a wide variety of marine data.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.