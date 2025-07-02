



KAWASAKI, Japan, July 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - 1Finity today announced the commencement of operations under its new name and brand identity. As previously announced, 1Finity consolidates Fujitsu's global network-related organizations under one entity, to enable greater autonomy and flexibility. This move aims to accelerate and strengthen delivery of high quality, competitive network solutions on a global scale, and shape the future of telecommunications infrastructure for a connected society.1Finity, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited, will continue to deliver a full portfolio of optical and wireless hardware, software and services. With streamlined processes - from research and development to manufacturing, operation and maintenance - the newly formed company will enable networks without limits for customers, while operating in a sustainable manner."As telecoms and data center network operators face pressure from escalating data demand, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and rising costs, they require more agile and innovative network solutions," said Masaaki Moribayashi, Chief Executive Officer at 1Finity. "1Finity is well-positioned to help customers respond quickly to the rapidly changing market landscape with timely delivery of innovative products that maximize the use of innovative technology, software expertise and intelligent AI analytics."About 1Finity Inc.1Finity, a Fujitsu company, is a global provider of communications networks for our connected world. We uniquely combine technological leadership and expertise in open optical and wireless networking, network automation, and applied AI/ML to design, build, operate, and maintain critical digital communications network infrastructure. Collaborating closely with ecosystem partners, we deliver transformative outcomes for service providers and network operators, and enable them to lower TCO, improve network performance, and increase energy efficiency. For more information, visit www.1Finity.com