Part of a multi-channel strategy for digital customer engagement Portal, API, Marketplaces

Customer-driven features for a faster, simpler and a more intuitive digital service experience

Delivering real-time network access and service management

euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced the launch of Connected Portal, its new end-to-end full-service customer portal that was developed with customers. This new digital platform digitises and simplifies how customers manage their bandwidth services, making it faster and easier than ever before to access and order solutions across euNetworks' extensive European network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203988915/en/

Kevin Dean, Interim CEO of euNetworks.(Photo: Business Wire)

The launch of the Connected Portal is part of euNetworks' journey to enhance and evolve its digital engagement with customers. Being easy to do business with, and delivering an outstanding customer experience remains at the core of euNetworks' operating focus. As new technologies, customer preferences and buying needs evolve, euNetworks will continue to co-develop new enhancements to support customers.

The Connected Portal addresses customers' ask for data transparency, a more efficient way to manage service and operational tasks, and round-the-clock access to bandwidth services in a digital platform. It provides valuable features that are delivered through an intuitive and easily accessible platform.

Key features

Instant access and visibility: View real-time network data, services, and assets through a centralised, user-friendly dashboard.

View real-time network data, services, and assets through a centralised, user-friendly dashboard. Swift service management: Get immediate pricing, product and bandwidth availability, and committed delivery dates to accelerate decisions.

Get immediate pricing, product and bandwidth availability, and committed delivery dates to accelerate decisions. Operational efficiency: Service visibility, maintenance notifications, and real-time updates on operational requests for a complete, and transparent network picture.

Service visibility, maintenance notifications, and real-time updates on operational requests for a complete, and transparent network picture. Self-service simplicity: Request quotes, place orders, view billing and track deliveries-minimising repetitive, time-consuming back-and-forth communication.

Request quotes, place orders, view billing and track deliveries-minimising repetitive, time-consuming back-and-forth communication. Easy to use: No training required. Users can work quickly and easily from the start, managing their own users and access.

Enhancing the customer experience while maintaining in-person support

Recognising that not all customers want or need the same digital experience, the Connected Portal has been designed to complement the company's dedicated customer service and account management teams across Europe, who remain core to euNetworks' service philosophy.

Part of a broader digital ecosystem

The Connected Portal joins euNetworks' Connected API and global Marketplaces, offering efficient and scalable digital solutions for customers.

Connected API: A portfolio of APIs providing seamless integration between euNetworks' systems and customers' own platforms, making automation and large-scale connectivity more efficient.

A portfolio of APIs providing seamless integration between euNetworks' systems and customers' own platforms, making automation and large-scale connectivity more efficient. Marketplaces: A curated selection of partnerships with leading global connectivity platforms and storefronts, increasing access to euNetworks' network and enabling customers worldwide to quickly and efficiently order their European bandwidth services.

Kevin Dean, Interim Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks, said, "Our customers want fast, simple and reliable ways to manage their bandwidth infrastructure. Our APIs support customers looking for rapid, automated, high-volume connectivity. The Connected Portal enables customers who value the control and efficiency that comes with self-servicing, while our presence in Marketplaces gives easy access to customers who want to integrate our network services into their global connectivity solutions. Just as we do with our network, we will continue to develop and improve our platforms, building out features that cater to evolving requirements. I'd like to thank our customers for working with us to develop these capabilities, and for their continued support of our plans for future development."

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 545 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203988915/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Britt euNetworks

hannah.britt@eunetworks.com email

+44 7717 896 446 mobile