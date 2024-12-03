Analyst Firm Recognizes Netcracker's Proven Track Record of Delivering Innovative Solutions to Customers and Prioritizing Evolving Industry Needs

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received Frost Sullivan's 2024 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Global OSS/BSS. This prestigious recognition acknowledges Netcracker's excellence in best practices, culture of creativity and continuous innovation for customers, according to the analyst firm.

In the rapidly changing telecommunications industry, CSPs find themselves requiring new and updated tools to provide superior service to all types of customers. Netcracker's suite of cloud-native solutions, including the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform, sets the pace for customers to move quickly as the industry changes, allowing them to seize monetization opportunities and expand into new markets with ease.

"Netcracker's success with customers is evident through its revenue growth, recurring revenue and its win rate, with the vast majority of the largest global digital transformation programs within the last three years," said Mei Lee Quah, Director of ICT Research at Frost Sullivan. "Netcracker builds trust by ensuring customer success, which is a simple formula that works."

"We are truly honored to be recognized by Frost Sullivan as leaders in the global OSS/BSS market," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Innovation is one of the key elements to staying competitive, which is why our focus is always on our customers' requirements and how we can deliver solutions that lead to their success."

