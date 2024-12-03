Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: 881535 | ISIN: US75886F1075
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
Medigene AG: Medigene Receives Milestone Payment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Finanznachrichten News
  • Payment triggered by development milestone achieved by Regeneron's collaborator in China, JW Therapeutics
  • Progresses first clinical use of Medigene's End-to-End Platform to generate potentially best-in-class TCRs

Planegg/Martinsried, December 3, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the "Company", FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced a USD $1 million milestone payment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was triggered. Regeneron purchased the MAGE-A4-TCR program as part of its acquisition of 2seventy bio Inc.'s pre-clinical and clinical oncology and autoimmune cell therapy pipeline, which closed in April 2024. The payment was triggered by a development milestone for a trial in China led by JW Therapeutics (also a prior collaborator of 2seventy bio, Inc.) of Regeneron's MAGE-A4 cell therapy, which contains a Medigene generated T cell receptor (TCR) targeting MAGE-A4.

"We are excited that this program is moving forward, incorporating our TCR directed at MAGE-A4 into the clinic and potentially providing the first clinical validation of our unique TCR discovery and generation capabilities and our End-to-End Platform technologies," said Dr. Selwyn Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Medigene. "We look forward to the results of this trial and remain committed to delivering best-in-class, differentiated T cell receptors for use in multiple TCR-guided therapies for patients with solid tumors."

This payment has been included in the current financial guidance provided by the Company, and therefore confirmation of this milestone does not change 2024 guidance.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that can be utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as off-the-shelf TCR-guided T cell engager (TCR-TCE) therapies (MDG3010), TCR-natural killer cell (TCR-NK) therapies and T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies (MDG1015). For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG
Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
Email: investor@medigene.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail (investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
