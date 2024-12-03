National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences & Events

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR)(Nasdaq:NESRW) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and events.

TD Cowen Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) on 4 December - New York City - NESR management will attend 1x1 and group meetings with analysts & investors in New York City;

Benchmark Company Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) on 5-6 December - Mid-Atlantic - NESR management will attend 1x1 and group meetings with analysts & investors in Philadelphia & Baltimore; Capital One Securities Energy Conference on 10 December - Houston, Texas - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, NESR CFO will participate on a sector panel; Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on 7-8 January 2025 - Miami, Florida - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, NESR CEO will participate on a Middle East-themed panel on Wed, January 8th; Saudi In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) Forum & Exhibition on 13-16 January 2025 - Dhahran, Saudi Arabia - NESR team will showcase the Company's achievements in Saudi localization, investment and value-added research & partnerships; Libya Energy & Economic Summit on 18-19 January 2025 - Tripoli, Libya - NESR management will engage with customers and technology partners, and NESR CEO will participate on a panel on Libya's plans to boost activity & production; Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) on 17-19 February 2025 - Cairo, Egypt - NESR team will feature recent milestones in new technology development, including the Company's Roya drilling platform and NEDA ecosystem of solutions. NESR CEO will participate on a decarbonization panel; Piper Sandler 25th Annual Energy Conference on 17-19 March 2025 - Las Vegas, Nevada - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors, and participate on a sector panel; J.P. Morgan Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) in April 2025 - NESR management will attend 1x1 and group meetings with analysts & investors; Barclays Non-Deal Roadshow (NDR) in 1H25 - NESR management will attend 1x1 and group meetings with analysts & investors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's expectations related to its business performance, financial condition and results of operation. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

About NESR

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:

Blake Gendron

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

832-925-3777

investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

