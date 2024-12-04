BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) Wednesday reported net loss of RMB35.75 million or $5.10 million for the third quarter, lower than RMB174.98 million loss in the same quarter a year ago, mainly helped by lower expenses.Net loss per share was RMB0.35 or $0.05, compared with RMB1.71 last year.Total revenues were RMB128.64 million or $18.33 million, 0.8 percent increase from RMB127.57 million in the previous year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX