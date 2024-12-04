Avolta AG
Avolta (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel experience player, announces its collaboration with Ecoalf, sustainable lifestyle brand and Spain's first fashion company to receive the B Corporation sustainability certification in 2018, to create employee uniforms from recycled materials for the duty-free stores at the airports of Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Mahón. This collaboration is part of Avolta's sustainability strategy in Spain, teaming up with trusted partners to create a sustainable travel experience while supporting the communities the company works in and safeguarding the planet.
The uniforms are made from recycled and low-impact materials, saving an incredible 3,210,000 liters of water and 12,100 kg of CO2 equivalent emissions. The clothing collection has international certifications including PETA Vegan Approved, Global Recycled Standard and Organic 100 Content Standard, validating the sustainable origin of the manufacturing materials.
