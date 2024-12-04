Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta teams up with Ecoalf to create new uniforms from recycled materials



Avolta (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel experience player, announces its collaboration with Ecoalf, sustainable lifestyle brand and Spain's first fashion company to receive the B Corporation sustainability certification in 2018, to create employee uniforms from recycled materials for the duty-free stores at the airports of Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Mahón. This collaboration is part of Avolta's sustainability strategy in Spain, teaming up with trusted partners to create a sustainable travel experience while supporting the communities the company works in and safeguarding the planet. The uniforms are made from recycled and low-impact materials, saving an incredible 3,210,000 liters of water and 12,100 kg of CO2 equivalent emissions. The clothing collection has international certifications including PETA Vegan Approved, Global Recycled Standard and Organic 100 Content Standard, validating the sustainable origin of the manufacturing materials.



"This collaboration with Ecoalf shows the commitment to environmental preservation that Avolta wants to reflect in our new Balearic Islands stores," says Ángeles Montesdeoca, Avolta's General Manager in Spain. "The fact that our employees, as our corporate ambassadors, wear these uniforms sends a clear message of our commitment to investing in a responsible and respectful business model. With ESG at the heart of everything we do, we care about the impact of our actions. We embrace a holistic approach to sustainability and are deeply committed to being a responsible company on a local and global level."



"Ecoalf was born to protect the planet's natural resources and create a sustainable lifestyle brand, leading the change with every product. Sustainability, innovation, quality and timeless design are part of the Ecoalf DNA as a sign of durability and responsibility. We are proud and excited that companies like Avolta join us in doing things differently and giving visibility to the project." says Ecoalf.



Avolta's commitment to sustainability is guided by offering responsible products, teaming up with trusted partners, creating a meaningful team member experience, supporting the local communities and safeguarding the planet. For further information:



