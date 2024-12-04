Alligator Bioscience publishes financial calendar for 2025

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 04, 2024 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) Lund, Sweden - Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), hereby publishes its financial calendar for 2025:

Extraordinary General Meeting 13 January 2025 Deadline for Alligator Bioscience's shareholders to submit resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting 31 January 2025 Year-end report 2024 22 January 2025 Annual report 2024 March 2025 Interim report Q1 2025 24 April 2025 Annual General Meeting 7 May 2025 Interim report H1 2025 10 July 2025 Interim report Q3 2025 23 October 2025 Year-end report 2025 12 February 2026

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

Johan Giléus, CFO

E-mail: johan.gileus@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 a.m. CET on December 4, 2024.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. Its portfolio includes lead drug candidate mitazalimab, for which the company reported unprecedented survival data at 18-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in Phase 2 testing and is in preparation for Phase 3 development. The follow-on bispecific antibody ATOR-4066 is in preclinical testing. Alligator has a proprietary technology platform, comprised of two antibody libraries, ALLIGATOR-GOLD® and ALLIGATOR-FAB, the powerful protein optimization strategy FIND® and the bispecific antibody format RUBY, which drives rapid design and development of innovative drugs.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

