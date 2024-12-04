Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
WKN: A2AN1Z | ISIN: SE0000767188
Frankfurt
04.12.24
09:06 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,004
-18,18 %
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 09:14 Uhr
Alligator Bioscience Publishes Financial Calendar for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 04, 2024 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) Lund, Sweden - Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), hereby publishes its financial calendar for 2025:

Extraordinary General Meeting

13 January 2025

Deadline for Alligator Bioscience's shareholders to submit resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting

31 January 2025

Year-end report 2024

22 January 2025

Annual report 2024

March 2025

Interim report Q1 2025

24 April 2025

Annual General Meeting

7 May 2025

Interim report H1 2025

10 July 2025

Interim report Q3 2025

23 October 2025

Year-end report 2025

12 February 2026

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

Johan Giléus, CFO
E-mail: johan.gileus@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 a.m. CET on December 4, 2024.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. Its portfolio includes lead drug candidate mitazalimab, for which the company reported unprecedented survival data at 18-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in Phase 2 testing and is in preparation for Phase 3 development. The follow-on bispecific antibody ATOR-4066 is in preclinical testing. Alligator has a proprietary technology platform, comprised of two antibody libraries, ALLIGATOR-GOLD® and ALLIGATOR-FAB, the powerful protein optimization strategy FIND® and the bispecific antibody format RUBY, which drives rapid design and development of innovative drugs.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com .

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience publishes financial calendar for 2025

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
