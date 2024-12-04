Alligator Bioscience: Alligator Announces First Patient Dosed in Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Phase 3 Clinical Trial

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 04, 2024 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX)

"We are pleased to announce that Henlius Biotech has dosed the first patient in its Phase 3 international multi-centre clinical trial of HLX22/AC101, aiming to provide a new first-line treatment for HER2-positive advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer. This progress demonstrates Henlius' commitment to the HLX22/AC101 program. Also, this bodes well for Henlius' completion of the ongoing Phase 2 trial, which will trigger a milestone payment to Alligator," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience.

Lund, Sweden, November 27, 2024 - Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX) today announced that the Company was notified that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 3 clinical trial with Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Alligator out-licensed HLX22/AC101 to AbClon, Inc. in October 2016. Abclon, Inc. subsequently sub-licensed AC101 for clinical development by Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.

