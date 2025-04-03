Referring to the press release from Alligator Bioscience AB on 1 April 2025, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:1000. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Apr 7, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: ATORX Terms: Reverse split: 1:1000 Current ISIN: SE0000767188 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 4, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0024173637 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Apr 7, 2025

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280