Netcracker Will Showcase Real-World Scenarios That Support CSPs' Digital Transformations and Create Revenue Opportunities Beyond Connectivity

Netcracker Technology announced today its presence at the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit on Dec. 10-11 in Dubai, including a keynote presentation. Netcracker will highlight how its suite of innovative products and solutions, including AI/Gen AI products and the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform, can help operators provide superior customer experiences, progress their digital transformation journeys and extend their business models and revenue opportunities beyond connectivity. Netcracker is a Digital Partner of the event and will exhibit in booth #1.

Netcracker's President, Sylvain Seignour, will give the opening keynote on Tuesday, December 10 followed by a panel discussion on the top priorities of ICT leaders, the influence of AI and what's next for 5G and beyond. Netcracker executives will also discuss the importance of security and other critical areas of focus for the telecom industry.

Opening Keynote Tuesday, December 10 9:50 a.m. GST

Speaker:

Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker

Telecom Leaders' Panel Tuesday, December 10 10:10 a.m. GST

Speakers:

Vikram Sinha, CEO, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Bader Al Zidi, CEO, Vodafone Oman

Hazem Metwally, CEO e& Egypt

Mohamed Nasr, CEO, Telecom Egypt

Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker

Artificial Intelligence: What it Means for Telcos and Consumers Wednesday, December 11 12:15 p.m. GST

Speakers:

Monty Hamilton, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, TELUS

Dr. Mahmoud Sherif, Head of Innovation Technico-Business Development, du

Benedetto Spaziani, GM, Netcracker

Cybersecurity Under the Spotlight: Data Privacy and Regulation Wednesday, December 11 3:45 p.m. GST

Speaker:

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204317909/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com