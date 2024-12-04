Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a global leader in software supply chain security, is proud to announce the appointments of Kurt Callewaert and Bob Haack to the Cybeats Advisory Board.

These distinguished industry leaders bring decades of experience in cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and software supply chain management, further enhancing Cybeats' commitment to securing the global software ecosystem. The Cybeats Advisory Board was created in 2021, and comprises seasoned experts who provide strategic insights, market expertise, and guidance to support our vision and business objectives. The Company continues to expand the advisory board with diverse perspectives and deep industry knowledge which are instrumental in shaping our direction and ensuring we stay ahead in a competitive landscape.

Bob Haack is a leading expert in device security, driving innovative, scalable solutions across industries - including medical devices and the U.S. Department of Defense Risk Management Framework (RMF) - to protect connected systems, ensure compliance, and anticipate future challenges.

"The supply chain security market is rapidly evolving, and Cybeats' solutions are at the forefront of ensuring transparency, compliance, and trust across the software ecosystem. I'm excited to join Cybeats as an advisor, bringing my expertise in security to support their groundbreaking work in SBOM management," said Bob Haack.

Kurt Callewaert joins the advisory board of Cybeats following the recent partnership between Cybeats and Capyx, which leverages Cybeats' products to help businesses in Belgium and Luxembourg meet compliance requirements under the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), NIS2, and DORA. Mr. Callewaert is the Business Line Director Cybersecurity of Capyx Belgium and founder & co-CEO of Capyx Luxemburg, a leading IT services provider focused on helping businesses meet compliance requirements in cybersecurity, particularly in the EU market.

"I look forward to supporting Cybeats in expanding its commercial expansion across the industry. Cybeats is at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, and their SBOM Studio technology is a game-changer for software supply chain management," said Kurt Callewaert, Founder & CEO, Capyx.

"Welcoming Kurt and Bob to our Advisory Board strengthens Cybeats' ability to tackle the evolving challenges of regulatory compliance and software supply chain security worldwide," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats. "Their expertise will be pivotal in shaping the Company's growth, particularly as we continue to support organizations navigating the complex European regulatory landscape."

About Kurt Callewaert[1]

Based in Belgium, Kurt Callewaert is a leading authority in cybersecurity with over two decades of experience spanning academia and industry. As a lecturer at Howest University, he has spearheaded groundbreaking research in cybersecurity and software risk management. Kurt has also served as a trusted advisor to European policymakers, playing a key role in shaping frameworks like the EU CRA and ETSI IoT security standards. His deep understanding of European regulatory landscapes and practical applications will support Cybeats' expansion across Europe.

About Bob Haack[2]

Bob Haack is a highly accomplished cybersecurity specialist with a distinguished career in global health software security. Having held cyber program leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Bob has extensive experience in addressing software supply chain vulnerabilities and implementing advanced risk mitigation strategies. His expertise in regulatory frameworks and legislative security requirements, including 542B of the FD&C Act and NIS2, aligns with Cybeats' mission to drive transparency, resilience, and security in the software supply chain.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com.

