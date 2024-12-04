Schneider Electric and Alstom Target Environmental Impact of Mobility Industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced a collaboration with long-term partner Alstom, aimed at developing and delivering sustainable solutions for mobility customers.?

Schneider Electric is an established leader in the decarbonization of the transportation industry, and Alstom is a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility.?Their collaboration went a step forward with Schneider Electric signing Alstom's Alliance Partnership Program charter at InnoTrans 2024. The companies will work closely to reduce the environmental impact of the mobility industry. Solutions include:?

Adopting innovative, lower-carbon technology such as SF6-free medium-voltage switchgear.?

Supporting circularity and limiting the?lifetime environmental impact of equipment.?

Increasing energy efficiency by adopting advanced technology, software, and products that optimize energy use.??

Reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions to meet Alstom's targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative as aligning with the Paris Agreement.??

The collaboration will also address the need to digitalize future mobility.?Software and digital services can identify areas for improvement across the entire industry. For example, connected technology, like sensors, can collect data for predictive maintenance and safer, remote operations.?

A long history of sustainable collaboration??

In 2023, Schneider Electric supported Alstom in executing a new power purchase agreement (PPA), focused on solar development in Andalusia, Spain. This project leveraged Schneider Electric's expertise, including its leadership in strategic purchase agreements and negotiations. The 160 GWh/year solar PPA covers approximately 80% of Alstom's electricity consumption in Europe.??

