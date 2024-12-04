Anzeige
WKN: 860180 | ISIN: FR0000121972 | Ticker-Symbol: SND
Tradegate
04.12.24
21:45 Uhr
249,00 Euro
+5,05
+2,07 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,95248,7521:48
248,15249,0021:48
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 20:50 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schneider Electric and Alstom Target Environmental Impact of Mobility Industry

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced a collaboration with long-term partner Alstom, aimed at developing and delivering sustainable solutions for mobility customers.?

Schneider Electric is an established leader in the decarbonization of the transportation industry, and Alstom is a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility.?Their collaboration went a step forward with Schneider Electric signing Alstom's Alliance Partnership Program charter at InnoTrans 2024. The companies will work closely to reduce the environmental impact of the mobility industry. Solutions include:?

  • Adopting innovative, lower-carbon technology such as SF6-free medium-voltage switchgear.?

  • Supporting circularity and limiting the?lifetime environmental impact of equipment.?

  • Increasing energy efficiency by adopting advanced technology, software, and products that optimize energy use.??

  • Reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions to meet Alstom's targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative as aligning with the Paris Agreement.??

The collaboration will also address the need to digitalize future mobility.?Software and digital services can identify areas for improvement across the entire industry. For example, connected technology, like sensors, can collect data for predictive maintenance and safer, remote operations.?

A long history of sustainable collaboration??

In 2023, Schneider Electric supported Alstom in executing a new power purchase agreement (PPA), focused on solar development in Andalusia, Spain. This project leveraged Schneider Electric's expertise, including its leadership in strategic purchase agreements and negotiations. The 160 GWh/year solar PPA covers approximately 80% of Alstom's electricity consumption in Europe.??

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Schneider Electric on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Schneider Electric
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/schneider-electric
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Schneider Electric



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
