Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Vans in use by Newark Public Library

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announced Newark Public Library is using two Envirotech electric delivery vans to drive books, materials, and paperwork between the main library and the six branch libraries.

The Newark Public Library continues to demonstrate its proven commitment to sustainability and the environment using the two electric cargo vans, made available through the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP").

Phil Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech, expressed his gratitude for the ability to assist the library in serving the people of Newark, New Jersey. "Envirotech is honored to serve the people of Newark by having our vehicles deliver books to them. The fact that children, adults, and the elderly will be able to receive reading materials with the assistance of Envirotech's electric vans is something we as a company are very proud of."

Zuhare Meri, Newark Public Library's Building Superintendent/Facilities and Maintenance, commented on the benefit the Envirotech vans provide: "We love them. Using the vans is the best situation we could have. They save us a lot of money on gas. They are very easy to charge. They are very easy to drive."

Zuhare Meri added that based on the battery range the vans provide, the library does not have to charge them often - at times charging them only once every two weeks. As a result of the benefits the Envirotech electric vans have given to the Newark Public Library, the library's traditional gas-powered van is now used much less.

Business owners interested in learning about Envirotech's vehicle offering in New Jersey, and what vouchers may be available to them from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority - should contact Envirotech at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

