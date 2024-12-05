Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHCZ | ISIN: US29414V2097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.12.24
21:50 Uhr
1,410 US-Dollar
-0,050
-3,42 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENVIROTECH VEHICLES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENVIROTECH VEHICLES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
05.12.2024 02:14 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Vans in use by Newark Public Library

Finanznachrichten News

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announced Newark Public Library is using two Envirotech electric delivery vans to drive books, materials, and paperwork between the main library and the six branch libraries.

The Newark Public Library continues to demonstrate its proven commitment to sustainability and the environment using the two electric cargo vans, made available through the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program ("NJ ZIP").

Phil Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech, expressed his gratitude for the ability to assist the library in serving the people of Newark, New Jersey. "Envirotech is honored to serve the people of Newark by having our vehicles deliver books to them. The fact that children, adults, and the elderly will be able to receive reading materials with the assistance of Envirotech's electric vans is something we as a company are very proud of."

Zuhare Meri, Newark Public Library's Building Superintendent/Facilities and Maintenance, commented on the benefit the Envirotech vans provide: "We love them. Using the vans is the best situation we could have. They save us a lot of money on gas. They are very easy to charge. They are very easy to drive."

Zuhare Meri added that based on the battery range the vans provide, the library does not have to charge them often - at times charging them only once every two weeks. As a result of the benefits the Envirotech electric vans have given to the Newark Public Library, the library's traditional gas-powered van is now used much less.

Business owners interested in learning about Envirotech's vehicle offering in New Jersey, and what vouchers may be available to them from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority - should contact Envirotech at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

Contact:

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.
Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer
Telephone: (870) 970-3355
Email: merrick@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.