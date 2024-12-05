Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: DFL Increases National Media Revenue from the 2025/26 Season Onwards

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2024 / The DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga has once again surpassed the billion-euro mark in the allocation of German-language media rights, thus continuing the high revenue level of previous years. For the 2025/26 to 2028/29 seasons, the 36 Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 clubs can expect revenue totaling EUR 1.121 billion per season. This corresponds to total revenue of €4.484 billion and an increase of around two percent compared to the previous cycle.

For further details please see:

https://www.dfl.de/en/news/dfl-increases-national-media-revenue-to-eur-1-121-billion-per-season-from-2025-26/

Dortmund, 5. December 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View the original press release on accesswire.com