Montreal, Quebec and Manila, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2024) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("QeM") is proud to announce its participation in the Team Canada Trade Mission (TCTM) to the Philippines, hosted by the Canadian Ministry of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development.

As a pioneer in quantum-secure solutions, QeM's groundbreaking technology offers unparalleled performance, affordability, and scalability, making it the ideal choice for secure messaging and data protection across a wide range of industries.

"The Philippines, with its rapid economic growth, tech-driven industries, and high digital adoption, presents an exceptional market for our quantum-based solutions," stated Bernard Gibbs, QeM's consulting representative in the Philippines.

"The country's burgeoning IT, telecommunications, and financial services sectors are in critical need of advanced cybersecurity measures to protect their rapidly growing digital infrastructure. With approximately 120 million people and 81 million active e-wallet users, the Philippines has one of the highest rates of electronic transaction adoption in the Asia-Pacific region. These factors make it an ideal landscape for integrating QeM's quantum-based technology, which ensures secure data transmission and protects against both current and future cyber threats, including quantum computing attacks."

Gibbs emphasized the importance of timing, noting, "The Philippines is on the cusp of becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in the region. Its proactive approach to technological innovation and the government's focus on digital transformation align perfectly with QeM's mission to deliver cutting-edge, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity solutions. Our engagements here are a vital step in helping to fortify this nation's cybersecurity defenses."

"This trade mission is perfectly timed as Quantum eMotion transitions from groundbreaking innovation to full-scale commercialization," said CEO Francis Bellido. "Our quantum-based technology is uniquely designed to address a pressing need in today's cybersecurity landscape. With the rising demand for secure communication solutions, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)-often the most vulnerable to hacker threats-face significant challenges in accessing affordable and high-performance security technologies. Our solution bridges this gap, delivering cutting-edge quantum security tailored to the needs of these underserved organizations.

"We are confident that our engagements during the TCTM will translate into meaningful partnerships and adoption of our quantum encryption technologies. As we expand our footprint in high-growth markets like the Philippines, we are driving forward our mission to redefine cybersecurity and deliver significant value to our shareholders," Bellido continued, "This mission is occurring at a fantastic time where the Company is engaged in several business opportunities, spanning critical sectors such as telemedicine, blockchain and cryptocurrency, and finance."

Change of auditor

The Company today announced a change of auditor from KPMG LLP (the "Predecessor Auditor") to Audacie Inc. (the "Successor Auditor"). The Predecessor Auditor has resigned as auditor of the Corporation effective 5 December 2024, at the request of the Corporation to facilitate the appointment of the Successor Auditor as successor auditor of the Corporation. The Board of Directors of the Corporation approved the appointment of the Successor Auditor to replace the Predecessor Auditor, effective 5 December 2024. There were no modified opinions in the Predecessor Auditor's audit reports relating to the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022 or any subsequent period until its resignation date and there is no "reportable event" as such term is defined in Part 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102-Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

