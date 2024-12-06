AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) and Zeta Energy Corp. announced a joint development agreement aimed at advancing battery cell technology for electric vehicle applications. The partnership focuses on developing lithium-sulfur EV batteries with breakthrough gravimetric energy density while achieving volumetric energy density comparable to today's lithium-ion technology.This means potentially a significantly lighter battery pack with the same usable energy as contemporary lithium-ion batteries, allowing for greater range, improved handling, and enhanced performance. Additionally, the technology has the potential to improve fast-charging speed by up to 50%, making EV ownership even more convenient. Lithium-sulfur batteries are expected to cost less than half the price per kWh of current lithium-ion batteries.The batteries will be produced using waste materials and methane, resulting in significantly lower CO2 emissions than any existing battery technology.The collaboration includes both pre-production development and planning for future production. Upon completion of the project, these batteries are aimed to power Stellantis electric vehicles by 2030.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX