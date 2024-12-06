Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2024
400&#8239;Prozent Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: A3CU5X | ISIN: FR0014004974
Frankfurt
06.12.24
08:32 Uhr
1,460 Euro
+0,010
+0,69 %
06.12.2024 09:01 Uhr
ENOGIA: ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international markets

Finanznachrichten News

DJ ENOGIA: ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international markets 

ENOGIA 
ENOGIA: ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international 
markets 
06-Dec-2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international markets 
 
Marseille and Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, 6 December 2024 - 8.30 a.m. 
 
ENOGIA (ISIN: FR0014004974 - Ticker: ALENO), an expert in micro-turbomachines serving the energy transition, and 
HEVATECH, a specialist in converting waste heat into electricity and heating or cooling, are announcing the signing of 
a strategic partnership focused on commercial development. The aim is to combine the commercial and industrial know-how 
of the two groups with a view to marketing innovative decarbonisation solutions, better meeting customer needs and 
boosting presence on the French and international markets. 
The partnership is based on a strategy of cross-promotion and the pooling of commercial networks. As part of the 
alliance, the two Groups have committed to promoting each other's technological solutions with their customers and 
partners. By harnessing the complementarity fit of their heat-conversion technologies - ENOGIA at low temperatures and 
HEVATECH at higher temperatures - they intend to increase growth opportunities while reinforcing their positions in 
France and internationally. 
 
Commenting, Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, said: "The partnership marks a new step forward in our 
development strategy. By joining forces with HEVATECH, with its already widely recognised technological expertise, we 
are adopting an ambitious approach to establish ourselves collectively and more powerfully in key international 
markets. This cooperative commercial venture is a valuable opportunity for leveraging our innovative technologies and 
stepping up ENOGIA's growth momentum." 
 
Patrick Bouchard, Chairman of HEVATECH, said: "We are eager to work together with ENOGIA, a company with which we form 
a highly complementary fit, both technologically and commercially. The partnership enables us to pool our marketing and 
sales resources and harness our strong expertise to fully meet the expectations of our customers. Together, we are 
stronger to take on the challenges of the global market." 
While the partnership is primarily commercial, it is also based on technological synergies. ENOGIA specialises in 
converting heat into electricity at low temperatures (80°C to 200°C) using its innovative and compact organic Rankine 
cycle (ORC) machines. HEVATECH is an expert in heat conversion at higher temperatures, from 200°C with its TURBOSOL? 
diphasic-turbine technology, and up to 1,000°C with its H2P? hot-air engine technology, both of which are highly 
efficient, particularly in cogeneration (heat and electricity). Through these complementary solutions, both companies 
are able to meet a broader spectrum of energy needs, thereby enhancing their appeal to customers. 
Together, ENOGIA and HEVATECH are leveraging their know-how, networks and technologies to address the challenges of the 
energy transition while pursuing their commercial ambitions in new markets. 
 
About HEVATECH: 
HEVATECH is a French company specialised in the conversion of waste heat into electricity and heating or cooling with 
its TURBOSOL? and H2P? technologies. Boasting extensive expertise in high-temperature heat conversion, it stands as a 
key player in industrial decarbonisation with considerable decarbonisation potential, including in countries with 
low-carbon electricity, such as France. 
 
About ENOGIA: 
ENOGIA is a leader in low-temperature heat recovery with its compact and efficient ORC machines. The company's 
solutions are adapted to a broad range of applications, from industrial heat emissions to maritime transport, bioenergy 
and geothermal energy. 
 
Contacts: 
HEVATECH: 
Frédéric Thévenod, Business Development Director, frederic.thevenod@hevatech.fr 
ENOGIA: SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN agency 
Marianne Py, Investor Relations, marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr 
Isabelle Dray, Press Relations, isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international 
markets

2045403 06-Dec-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2045403&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
