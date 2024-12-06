DJ ENOGIA: ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international markets

ENOGIA ENOGIA: ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international markets 06-Dec-2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international markets Marseille and Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux, 6 December 2024 - 8.30 a.m. ENOGIA (ISIN: FR0014004974 - Ticker: ALENO), an expert in micro-turbomachines serving the energy transition, and HEVATECH, a specialist in converting waste heat into electricity and heating or cooling, are announcing the signing of a strategic partnership focused on commercial development. The aim is to combine the commercial and industrial know-how of the two groups with a view to marketing innovative decarbonisation solutions, better meeting customer needs and boosting presence on the French and international markets. The partnership is based on a strategy of cross-promotion and the pooling of commercial networks. As part of the alliance, the two Groups have committed to promoting each other's technological solutions with their customers and partners. By harnessing the complementarity fit of their heat-conversion technologies - ENOGIA at low temperatures and HEVATECH at higher temperatures - they intend to increase growth opportunities while reinforcing their positions in France and internationally. Commenting, Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO of ENOGIA, said: "The partnership marks a new step forward in our development strategy. By joining forces with HEVATECH, with its already widely recognised technological expertise, we are adopting an ambitious approach to establish ourselves collectively and more powerfully in key international markets. This cooperative commercial venture is a valuable opportunity for leveraging our innovative technologies and stepping up ENOGIA's growth momentum." Patrick Bouchard, Chairman of HEVATECH, said: "We are eager to work together with ENOGIA, a company with which we form a highly complementary fit, both technologically and commercially. The partnership enables us to pool our marketing and sales resources and harness our strong expertise to fully meet the expectations of our customers. Together, we are stronger to take on the challenges of the global market." While the partnership is primarily commercial, it is also based on technological synergies. ENOGIA specialises in converting heat into electricity at low temperatures (80°C to 200°C) using its innovative and compact organic Rankine cycle (ORC) machines. HEVATECH is an expert in heat conversion at higher temperatures, from 200°C with its TURBOSOL? diphasic-turbine technology, and up to 1,000°C with its H2P? hot-air engine technology, both of which are highly efficient, particularly in cogeneration (heat and electricity). Through these complementary solutions, both companies are able to meet a broader spectrum of energy needs, thereby enhancing their appeal to customers. Together, ENOGIA and HEVATECH are leveraging their know-how, networks and technologies to address the challenges of the energy transition while pursuing their commercial ambitions in new markets. About HEVATECH: HEVATECH is a French company specialised in the conversion of waste heat into electricity and heating or cooling with its TURBOSOL? and H2P? technologies. Boasting extensive expertise in high-temperature heat conversion, it stands as a key player in industrial decarbonisation with considerable decarbonisation potential, including in countries with low-carbon electricity, such as France. About ENOGIA: ENOGIA is a leader in low-temperature heat recovery with its compact and efficient ORC machines. The company's solutions are adapted to a broad range of applications, from industrial heat emissions to maritime transport, bioenergy and geothermal energy. Contacts: HEVATECH: Frédéric Thévenod, Business Development Director, frederic.thevenod@hevatech.fr ENOGIA: SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN agency Marianne Py, Investor Relations, marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.fr Isabelle Dray, Press Relations, isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: ENOGIA & HEVATECH, specialists in waste heat recovery and conversion, join forces to conquer new international markets

