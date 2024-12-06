BluSky Carbon Inc.: BluSky Carbon Set to Accelerate Biochar Production with Carbon Credit Financing Partner

OLD SAYBROOK, CT and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2024 / BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4/WKN: A401NM) ("BluSky" or the "Company"), an innovative entry into the carbon removal clean technology sectoris pleased to announce a strategic agreement (the "agreement") with New York based Lympha Inc. ("Lympha"), a project financing and advisory firm dedicated to accelerating the development of a low-carbon economy through innovative financing tools.

Lympha Inc. brings a team of experts in Finance, Big Data, and Web3.0 Technologies, complemented by an exceptional group of advisors spanning Cleantech, Science, Risk Management, and Legal domains. Lympha intends to support the financing needs of BluSky to expand production of new facilities through the sales of future carbon removal credits. BluSky believes that its carbon credit marketing and sales will receive a significant boost within an agreement structured to directly assist the financing of the BluSky project pipeline.

Lympha and BluSky have agreed to collaborate in monetizing CO2 Removal Credits ("CORC"s) generated from BluSky's biochar facilities, with Lympha looking to assist in supporting the financing needs of BluSky to expand production through the development of new facilities through the sales of future carbon removal credits. The provision of any financing will be subject to Blusky and Lympha executing a definitive agreement with respect to the particular project to be financed.

Industry veteran, Founder and Lympha CEO Antonio Tomarchio states, "We are singularly focused on supporting investments in carbon utilization technologies that are already past demonstration phase and ready to scale. BluSky clearly meets these criteria, and we have found their technology and approach to be a standout solution in this increasingly critical industry sector. We are confident that together we can realize significant results based on their performance and future projections to-date. We look forward to moving ahead immediately to help accelerate their efforts."

Lympha provides advanced technologies providing strategic insights and services to help clients identify, capitalize and manage green investment opportunities. Lympha further provides investor engagement and relations through real-time data sharing and host events to showcase project potential and market dynamics designed to enhance stakeholder engagement. Their commitment to transparent data monitoring and reporting is focused on validation of carbon credits as part of a pre-issuance rating service to assess market value and environmental impact of carbon credits for accurate future evaluations.

BluSky CEO Will Hessert notes, "We are convinced the Lympha delivers an outstanding end-to-end approach in a next-gen carbon credit economic platform. They have created a wonderfully transparent solution that serves the producers, sellers and buyers of credits poised to propel the carbon reduction market sector. We applaud and support their initiative, energy, enthusiasm and collaborative approach, and look forward to working together towards building a better future for us all."

About Lympha Inc.

Lympha Inc. is a mission-driven project financing firm dedicated to accelerating the development of a low-carbon economy through innovative financing tools. Lympha aims to create high-quality jobs, revitalize rural communities, and enhance energy security by engineering carbon removal projects and sustainable fuels. Headquartered in New York City, Lympha offers an extensive advisory service encompassing comprehensive project financing tailored to the unique needs of renewable energy, biofuels, and carbon removal projects, from early-stage to scale. This includes advanced financial advisory services on capital structuring, risk management, and capital raising, alongside strategic financial consulting to boost project viability and investment appeal in the environmental sector. Focus on technology-enhanced project management leverages blockchain technology to streamline project tracking, monitoring, and reporting. To support market expansion and access aimed at providing strategic insights to help clients identify and capitalize on green investment opportunities. Lympha further provides investor engagement and relations through real-time data sharing and host events to showcase project potential and market dynamics designed to enhance stakeholder engagement. Practical considerations include registry onboarding and management with carbon credit registries to ensure seamless onboarding, compliance, and streamlined interactions combined with direct monitoring, reporting, and verification (DMRV) to ensure accurate, reliable, and transparent data monitoring and reporting helping to provide ex-ante rating of carbon credits as a pre-issuance rating service to assess market value and environmental impact of carbon credits for accurate future evaluations. Find out more at https://lympha.earth/.

About BluSky Carbon Inc. (CSE:BSKY)(OTCQB:BSKCF)(FWB:QE4/WKN: A401NM)

BluSky is a renewable energy company that is in the business of putting Carbon back into the ground - where it belongs! The Company converts organic and industrial waste into biochar, renewable power and carbonate rocks, as well as the development and sale of carbon capture technology. BluSky's primary objectives are to (1) construct carbon removal equipment; (2) sell the biochar produced by the carbon removal equipment; and (3) sell carbon credits ?generated from the production of biochar. The Company's business model is based on the growing need for carbon neutrality and demand to reduce CO2 emissions.

BluSky Carbon is publicly listed in Canada on the CSE with the trading symbol BSKY, on the OTCQB as BSKCF, and in Frankfurt, Germany (FWB) with the identifier QE4. BluSky's public filings and related documents are available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit https://bluskycarbon.com/, watch our video, and sign up to receive news alerts or join us on social media at Facebook, X (formerly twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Contact

BluSky Carbon Inc.

35 Research Parkway,

Old Saybrook, CT, 06475

Tel. (860) 577-2080

Web: https://bluskycarbon.com/

Email. info@bluskycarbon.com

Sales or partner opportunities:

Greg Pakiela, Business Development

greg.pakiela@bluskycarbon.com

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of BluSky about the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the prospect of entering in any definitive agreement or obtaining financing from or with the assistance of Lympha, the prospect of advancing any of the Company's current or future projects, financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, strategies, prospects, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, that the Company may not be able to achieve a definitive agreement or obtain any financing or financial support from Lymph; that the Company may not be able to develop its projects as contemplated or at all; the Company's limited operating history; negative cash flow; financial position and results of operations differing materially from expectations; the expectation of incurring future losses and never becoming profitable; requiring additional capital to continue operations; reliance on the third-party service providers; strong competition from competitors in the carbon capture technology industry; technological changes in relation to carbon capture that may adversely affect adoption of current technology or the Company's ?products; supply and demand for the reduction of carbon emissions; - and other risk factors described in the Company's filings, including its Annual Information Form, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

