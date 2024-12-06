OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenUniverse Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is up over 184% at $2.99. Zhibao Technology Inc. (ZBAO) is up over 150% at $6.01. Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR) is up over 46% at $3.38. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (ALBT) is up over 43% at $3.82. Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) is up over 40% at $2.00. Primega Group Holdings Limited (PGHL) is up over 28% at $1.72. Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is up over 24% at $19.25. Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) is up over 21% at $65.40. United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is up over 18% at $2.33. Satellogic Inc. (SATL) is up over 17% at $3.69. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (ADD) is up over 13% at $4.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) is up over 11% at $437.95.In the RedOriental Rise Holdings Limited (ORIS) is down over 81% at $10.24. CAMP4 THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION (CAMP) is down over 25% at $7.33. zSpace, Inc. Common stock (ZSPC) is down over 24% at $16.69. BTC Digital Ltd. (BTCT) is down over 21% at $12.34. PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) is down over 21% at $3.55. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) is down over 16% at $5.20. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) is down over 15% at $11.45. Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (FOXX) is down over 15% at $4.18. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) is down over 12% at $5.25. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is down over 12% at $2.30. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) is down over 12% at $1.31. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is down over 12% at $1.28. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) is down over 12% at $1.16.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX