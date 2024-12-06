Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration between its portfolio company, Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips") and Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) ("Greenlane"). Greenlane, a leading global seller of premium cannabis accessories and specialty health products, has expanded its product diversification strategy by initiating the distribution of Safety Strips' Toxi Shield iodine tablets, a premium health and safety product designed to protect the thyroid gland during radiation emergencies, such as nuclear events.

The Toxi Shield iodine tablets are manufactured in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified facility in the USA and are endorsed by health authorities for reducing the risk of exposure to radioactive iodine from nuclear accidents.1 The Toxi Shield tablets address critical global health and safety needs, particularly amid rising geopolitical tensions and the renewed focus on nuclear energy.

Barbara Sher, CEO of Greenlane Holdings, stated:

"The addition of Toxi Shield iodine tablets reflects Greenlane's commitment to diversifying our product offerings to include health, safety, and wellness solutions. With the rising concerns around nuclear safety and emergency preparedness, we see significant growth potential for this premium product. Our robust distribution platform positions us to maximize the reach of this critical health solution."

Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips, commented:

"The partnership with Greenlane provides an efficient route into the massive U.S. market, allowing us to leverage their extensive distribution network and established relationships."

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Premium Quality Assurance : Manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the USA for the highest industry standards.

: Manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the USA for the highest industry standards. Global Distribution : Exclusive distribution agreement between Greenlane and Safety Strips dated November 7, 2024 and capability to ship globally.

: Exclusive distribution agreement between Greenlane and Safety Strips dated November 7, 2024 and capability to ship globally. Timely Market Relevance: Addresses recent directives from Swedish and Norwegian governments encouraging citizens to maintain a supply of potassium iodide tablets.

This strategic partnership emphasizes Safety Strips' focus on harm reduction and health safety innovations while leveraging Greenlane's vast distribution network to expand market access globally.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. is a leader in health and safety innovation, providing proprietary harm reduction solutions through its portfolio companies. The company's mission is to enhance public health preparedness through strategic partnerships and advanced product offerings, ensuring safety and wellness remain paramount.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, lifestyle products, and health and safety solutions. Greenlane continues to lead in innovation, offering curated third-party and proprietary products to retailers and consumers worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://safesupply.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

1 World Health Organization. (n.d.). Use of potassium iodine for thyroid protection during nuclear or radiological emergencies. Retrieved December 6, 2024, from https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/use-of-potassium-iodine-for-thyroid-protection-during-nuclear-or-radiological-emergencies

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232754

