Meta's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum on NASDAQ, climbing 1.3% to reach $616.58, hovering close to its 52-week peak of $617.78. This upward trajectory is backed by impressive financial performance, with the company reporting an 18.87% surge in quarterly revenue to $40.59 billion. The earnings per share showed significant improvement, reaching $6.20 compared to the previous year's $4.50, highlighting the company's robust operational efficiency and market position.

Analyst Outlook and Dividend Plans

Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Meta's future performance, establishing an average price target of $629.29. The company's financial outlook appears particularly promising for 2024, with projections indicating earnings per share of $22.65. In a significant development for investors, Meta has announced its inaugural dividend program, with expected payments of $2.02 per share for the current year, marking a new phase in the company's shareholder return strategy.

Ad

Fresh Meta information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Meta analysis...