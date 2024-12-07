Anzeige
Samstag, 07.12.2024
Envirotech Vehicles Inc
WKN: A3DHCZ | ISIN: US29414V2097 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
06.12.24
18:20 Uhr
1,450 US-Dollar
+0,040
+2,84 %
ACCESSWIRE
07.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. Announces 2024 Chairman's Award

Finanznachrichten News

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2024 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), today announced Envirotech's plan to present an annual Envirotech Chairman's Award to recognize the company that has demonstrated the most positive transformation of their business as a result of using an Envirotech vehicle.

The Envirotech Chairman's Award for 2024 will be announced in January 2025. Envirotech vehicle users are invited to nominate their company for consideration. The deadline for nominations for the 2024 award is December 31, 2024.

Phil Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech, stated: "In appreciation of all Envirotech vehicle users, I look forward to personally presenting the 2024 Chairman's Award to the company most positively transformed as a result of using an Envirotech vehicle. As Envirotech's installed base continues to grow across the United States, the positive testimonials of users also continue to grow. Fuel cost savings, maintenance cost savings, and environmental well-being are among the benefits Envirotech vehicle users most often cite when describing why they are so pleased with their vehicle."

Envirotech vehicle users interested in nominating a recipient for the 2024 Chairman's Award, as well as those interested in learning more about Envirotech's vehicle offering, should contact Envirotech at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.
Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer
Telephone: (870) 970-3355
Email: merrick@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
