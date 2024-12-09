Seignour Will Discuss Why CSPs Need to Evolve Beyond Connectivity at Dubai Event

Who: Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker Technology

What: Fireside Chat: Looking Beyond Connectivity for Future Success

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024, 9:50 10:05 a.m. GST

Where: The Ritz Carlton,Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

