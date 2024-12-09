Anzeige
Montag, 09.12.2024
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
WKN: A2JRNJ | ISIN: ES0105089009 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TV
Frankfurt
09.12.24
08:07 Uhr
0,980 Euro
+0,004
+0,41 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2024 07:42 Uhr
17 Leser
Lleida.net's monthly turnover customers over 5,000 euros per month increase 38.6% in the period from November 2023 to November 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Madrid, December 9 - Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) saw a 38.6% increase in the number of clients with monthly billings of more than EUR5,000 in the last year.

And, with respect to customers with billings of less than €500 per month, the company saw year-over-year growth of 13.6 percent.

Lleida.net, which is listed in Madrid, Paris, New York, Stuttgart and Frankfurt, recorded cumulative sales of 13.95 million euros in the last three quarters of 2024, 12 percent more than last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the company's cumulative EBITDA is €2.21 million, 1322% above the cumulative as of September 30, 2023.

The company recently announced the signing of two new contracts with the Colombian government worth 665,000 euros.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, has received more than 300 patents from 60 countries for its innovations in certified electronic notification, contracting and signature, and is considered one of the industry leaders.


SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.


