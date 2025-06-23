Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRNJ | ISIN: ES0105089009 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TV
Frankfurt
23.06.25 | 08:05
1,150 Euro
+4,07 % +0,045
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,16011:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lleida.net Wins First Latin American Tender for its Universal Signature Verification Certificate (USVC)

June 23, 2025 - Spanish technology company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) has won a tender from the Dominican Telecommunications Institute (INDOTEL) to deploy its Universal Signature Verification Certificate (USVC), a platform to verify electronically signed documents.

This award marks Lleida.net's first USVC contract in Latin America, opening regulated market segments such as government services, notaries or registries across the Caribbean and mainland markets.

USVC is an API-based verification system that verifies electronic signatures and certificates associated with digitally signed documents, confirming their origin, authenticity, and integrity. The tool provides immediate, automated, legally admissible verification results compatible with eIDAS regulations, streamlining document workflows, limiting risks and ensuring legal compliance.

"USVC, in just a few years, has become one of our most important products, and that shows that investing in research and development continues to be one of our greatest strategic decisions."

The company maintains offices in Peru, Brazil, Dominican Republic and Colombia and has had a presence in Latin America for more than a decade.

Lleida.net reported the best quarter in its history between January and March 2025, achieving sales of €5.29 million, a 12% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Its quarterly EBITDA reached €1.22 million, up by 84%, also marking the best figure in its historical series.

These results reflect Lleida.net's expense-control policies, internal reorganization, and commercial expansion in Europe and Latin America throughout 2024. Operating profit for the period reached €716,000, representing a 387% increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of registered certification, notification, and electronic-signature services.

The company holds more than 300 patents across over 60 countries in the fields of certified electronic notifications, contracting, and electronic signatures.

Currently, its shares are traded on BME Growth (Madrid), where they have been listed for 10 years, as well as Euronext Paris, OTCQX in New York, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.