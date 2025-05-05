Anzeige
Montag, 05.05.2025
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
WKN: A2JRNJ | ISIN: ES0105089009
Frankfurt
05.05.25 | 08:11
1,185 Euro
-0,84 % -0,010
Lleida.net reports first-quarter sales of €5.29 million and the best financial results in its history

Finanznachrichten News

Madrid, May 5th.- Technology company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA:ALLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) recorded its best quarter ever between January and March 2025, with sales of €5.29 million, up 12% on the same period last year.
The company recorded an EBITDA of €1.22 million in the first quarter of the year, which was up 84%, which is also the best in its history.
This result is the result of its cost control policy, internal reorganization, and commercial expansion in Europe and Latin America, which it undertook throughout 2024.
Operating profit for the period reached €716,000, up 387% in the first quarter of 2024.
Pre-tax profit stood at €641,000, up 477% from last year and the best in the company's history.
"When we launched our Recovery Plan in November 2023, we knew there was work to be done to regain our market position and the confidence of our shareholders," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.
"Well, this quarter, in which Lleida.net has posted its best results ever, proves that our approach was the right one and will continue to be so," he added.
All of the company's business lines showed stability in the quarter, led by the Registered Electronic Contracting product line, which grew by 31%, and the commercial SMS line, which grew by 29%.
In parallel with its sales and growth, the company reduced its net financial debt by 7% in the quarter, or almost 500,000 euros.
The group's strategy is focused on the most profitable lines with more standard products, which currently account for 48% of total sales.
The company has benefited from an orderly transition toward standard product development and an innovation policy that allows it to adapt its technology to the needs of current and future customers.
Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certification, notification, and registered electronic signature services.
The company holds more than 300 patents in its business segment in over 60 countries.
It has been listed on BME Growth (Madrid) for 10 years, Euronext Paris, OTCQX in New York, Stuttgart, and Frankfurt.

Q1 2025 Earnings Presentation: https://www.bmegrowth.es/docs/documentos/InfPrivilegiada/2025/05/05089_InfPriv_20250502_1.pdf

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.


