Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2024) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update and announce the results of its 2024 annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders").

Corporate Update

Tinley's will continue to focus the Company's attention and resources on the production, sales and brand building of its Beckett's no-alcohol and Hemp THC-infused ("HD9") beverages and hopes to provide Shareholders with more frequent corporate and business updates as and when important information and business updates become available.

Our mission remains focused on expanding the availability of our non-alcoholic beverage portfolio - both non-infused and HD9 products - while building brand awareness and consumer demand. Although distribution challenges and resource constraints have been significant hurdles for Tinley's, we are gaining momentum and making strategic progress.

The Company's primary corporate and business achievements in 2024 included:

Financial Affairs and Corporate Balance Sheet

Tinley's successfully completed two strategic capital raises to finance production and marketing initiatives, raising gross proceeds of approximately $3.3 million pursuant to private placements of equity

Tinley's significantly improved its financial position through debt settlements by reducing approximately $7.0 million of Company debt, including eliminating all secured debt and reducing trade debt, pursuant to the issuance of additional shares and warrants and the transfer of Tinley's bottling line to its strategic partner Blaze Life Holdings, LLC, at a deemed price of approximately $3.5 million

Total Wine Success Story

Tinley's generated over $1 million in trailing 12-month sales at Total Wine locations

Tinley's maintained consistent inventory levels at Total Wine & More (" Total Wine ")

") Achieved top 5 position (by sales) among all non-alcohol brands at Total Wine locations

Obtained commitment for 2025 Dry January endcap displays at Total Wine locations nationwide

Launched HD9 products in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana Total Wine locations

Market Expansion

Established early-stage Atlantic distribution partnership for Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Secured GoPuff/BevMo liquor chain agreement for California market

Launched e-commerce presence on the Company's DrinkBecketts.com website and Amazon

The Company's 2025 strategic focus includes:

Distribution Growth

Tinley's intends to work on the expansion of its distribution network through Tinley's broker partners at Emergent Beverages in the US Northeast and Southeast

Tinley's intends to provide increased support to Total Wine and BevMo with comprehensive marketing programs including samplings, coupons, and the introduction of new products

Tinley's goal for 2025 is to capitalize on the growing demand for NA and HD9 beverages, as consumers, distributors and retailers seek alternatives to weakening alcohol sales across the US

Brand Development

Tinley's intends to launch sampling programs for Dry January across 50+ California Total Wine and BevMo locations and expects to continue this program throughout 2025 if and when new retailers are secured

Tinley's intends to implement consumer discount programs

Tinley's intends to create comprehensive consumer marketing plans including a strong social media presence and Customer Retention Management (CRM) initiatives

Tinley's intends to devote resources towards its e-commerce business for both non-alcoholic and HD9 products on our own channels and with third parties such as Amazon

Product Innovation

A key objective of Tinley's is to expand its product line by adding new flavour options - Tinley's intends to introduce new seasonal flavors and variety packs, subject to market demand

The Company's CEO, Mr. Larry Weintraub stated, "In my time at Tinley's, I've seen firsthand the immense potential of our vision and the dedication of our team. The year 2024 has been pivotal, marked by increased financial health and strategic planning that positions us for growth. Our performance at Total Wine & More, the continued rise of both the NA and HD9 beverage categories, and our expanding distribution network indicate that we are on track for success in the year ahead."

2024 Annual and Special Meeting Results

At the Meeting, Shareholders overwhelmingly approved each of the resolutions put to Shareholders for consideration and all of management's director nominees were duly elected for the ensuing year, with all such resolutions receiving at least 92.67% of affirmative votes of those cast in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The motion asking for a special resolution of the shareholders to change the Company's name from "The Tinley Beverage Company Inc." to "Beckett's Inc." was approved by 99.08% of shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Accordingly, the Company intends to file articles of amendment under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) in early 2025 to affect the name change. Additional details relating to the timing of the name change will be announced by the Company in due course.

At the meeting, Shareholders approved a special resolution to consolidate the Company's shares on a basis of up to 15-1 with a 92.67% majority. While this special resolution authorizes the Company to consolidate its shares at any time, management does not currently have an intention to complete a share consolidation in the near term. Management's position could change based on a number of factors, including but not limited to market forces, changes in the capital markets, the Company's ability to raise future financing, trading volume and share price and changes in Tinley's overall business.

In addition, Shareholders voted in favour of resolutions ratifying the Company's equity incentive plan and re-appointing Zeifmans LLP as the Company's auditor.

For additional details about the business considered at the Meeting, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

