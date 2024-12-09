BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Group, and Protalix BioTherapeutics announced the European Medicines Agency has validated the Variation Submission for pegunigalsidase alfa to label a less frequent dosing regimen at a dose of 2 mg/kg body weight administered every four weeks in adult patients with Fabry disease. The currently approved dose of pegunigalsidase alfa is 1 mg/kg administered every two weeks.The variation application is supported by a revised Population-PK model and new exposure-response analyses and by the clinical data on pegunigalsidase alfa 2 mg/kg E4W from the completed Phase 3 study PB-102-F50 and its ongoing extension study CLI-06657AA1-03, that have investigated the 2 mg/kg every four weeks dosing regimen in adult patients with Fabry disease.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX