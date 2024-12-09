BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nano Labs Ltd (NA) has entered into a share subscription agreement with certain investors to sell 5,611,459 Class A ordinary shares of the company in a private placement. The purchase price per class A ordinary shares is $6.46, and the aggregate purchase price of the private placement is approximately $36.25 million.Nano Labs is a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing chips, high performance computing chips, distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards vision computing chips and distributed rendering.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX