Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Dieses Unternehmen wird das MicroStrategy von SOLANA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5Y5 | ISIN: CA7005632087 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
12.08.24
08:30 Uhr
17,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
PARK LAWN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2024 17:38 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Illinois

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2024 / Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC") is pleased to announce that, effective today, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory located in Rockford, Illinois, Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport located in Freeport, Illinois; and Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Forreston located in Forreston, Illinois (collectively "Fitzgerald/Burke-Tubbs"). The Fitzgerald/Burke-Tubbs acquisition deepens Park Lawn's presence in the Illinois market through the addition of four (4) stand-alone funeral homes.

"We are thrilled to expand our operating presence in the State of Illinois through the strategic acquisition of the Fitzgerald and Burke-Tubbs businesses," said J. Bradley Green, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Mr. Green further stated, "We are honored to welcome these esteemed businesses and their dedicated teams into the Park Lawn family. Their addition to our portfolio enables us to better serve Illinois families with the outstanding care and excellence for which these businesses are known."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and seventeen (17) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Millett
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 231-1462, ext. 221

SOURCE: Park Lawn Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.