Park Lawn Corporation: Park Lawn Expands Presence in Illinois

Park Lawn Corporation ("Park Lawn" or "PLC") is pleased to announce that, effective today, it acquired substantially all of the assets of Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory located in Rockford, Illinois, Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport located in Freeport, Illinois; and Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Forreston located in Forreston, Illinois (collectively "Fitzgerald/Burke-Tubbs"). The Fitzgerald/Burke-Tubbs acquisition deepens Park Lawn's presence in the Illinois market through the addition of four (4) stand-alone funeral homes.

"We are thrilled to expand our operating presence in the State of Illinois through the strategic acquisition of the Fitzgerald and Burke-Tubbs businesses," said J. Bradley Green, Chief Executive Officer of PLC. Mr. Green further stated, "We are honored to welcome these esteemed businesses and their dedicated teams into the Park Lawn family. Their addition to our portfolio enables us to better serve Illinois families with the outstanding care and excellence for which these businesses are known."

About Park Lawn Corporation:

PLC and its subsidiaries own and operate businesses including cemeteries, crematoria, funeral homes, chapels and event centers throughout Canada and the United States which provide a full range of services and merchandise to fulfill the desires of individuals and families seeking to honor their loved ones. Products and services can be customized to meet the personal needs of the consumer and are sold on a pre-planned basis (pre-need) or at the time of a death (at-need). PLC operates in two (2) Canadian provinces and seventeen (17) U.S. states. For more information about Park Lawn Corporation, please visit our website at www.parklawncorp.com.

