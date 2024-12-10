MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German financial services major Allianz SE (ALIZY) said it has decided to amend its Dividend Policy and convert it into a broader Capital Management Policy.The regular dividend payout will remain at 60% of Allianz Group net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted for extraordinary and volatile items such as amortization of intangible assets from business combinations, interest expenses from RT1 bonds, gains and losses from the sale of operations, and non-operating market movements.In addition, the company aims to maintain an attractive payout policy by ensuring a dividend per share of at least the previous year's amount. Furthermore, Allianz plans to return an average minimum of 15% of Allianz Group net income attributable to shareholders through means like share buy-backs during the years 2025-2027.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX