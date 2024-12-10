Anzeige
WKN: 929400 | ISIN: FI0009008072 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYD
Frankfurt
10.12.24
08:01 Uhr
4,940 Euro
-0,020
-0,40 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8505,00009:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2024 08:10 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Profit warning, inside information: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2024 due to weaker than expected demand

Finanznachrichten News

Aspo Plc
Inside information
December 10, 2024 at 9.00 am

Profit warning, inside information: Aspo lowers its guidance for 2024 due to weaker than expected demand

Based on preliminary November results and latest financial estimates, Aspo Plc has decided to lower its guidance for the full-year 2024. The main reason for lowering the guidance is weaker than expected demand for ESL Shipping and Telko during Q4.

New guidance

Aspo Group's comparable EBITA is expected to be around EUR 30 million in 2024 (EUR 27.9 million in 2023).

Previous guidance

Aspo Group's comparable EBITA is expected to exceed EUR 32 million in 2024 (EUR 27.9 million in 2023).

Rolf Jansson, Aspo CEO:

Despite the updated profitability guidance for year 2024, Aspo's solid strategy execution and major investments during year 2024 support a longer-term profitability level that is significantly above current company financial performance. The higher future profitability is especially based on the acquisitions completed by Telko and Leipurin and ESL Shipping's committed investments in new green coaster and handy sized vessels. The growth investments already made have more than fully compensated for the lost financial performance from exiting Russia.

As earlier announced the financial ambition of Aspo remains to reach net sales of EUR 1 billion and EBITA of 8% in year 2028. The financial guidance for year 2025, will be given when the full year 2024 figures of Aspo are released in February 2025.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, tel. +358 40 0600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment

  • 2024_12_10_Tulosvaroitus EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c7f34e60-8960-4c47-be93-b3839c16f7f2)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
