MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (ALIZY), a German financial service provider, on Tuesday announced financial targets for 2024 to 2027 period.The financial service provider projects to report core earnings per share CAGR of 7 percent to 9 percent, with core return on equity of at least 17 percent by 2027.The company expects its Property-Casualty segment to post operating income of around 9.5 billion euros, on revenue growth of 6 percent to 7 percent a year by 2027.Allianz anticipates its Life/Health segment to register operating income of around 6 billion euros by 2027, with new business margin of at least 5 percent.Asset Management segment is expected to record an operating profit of approximately 4 billion euros and a cost-income ratio of around 60 percent by 2027.For the full-year 2024, Allianz projects core income per share of 25 euros.