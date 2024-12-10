Analysys Mason Recognizes Netcracker's Success With Complex Digital Transformations and Lifecycle Operations Automation for CSPs

Netcracker Technology announced today that industry analyst firm Analysys Mason has ranked Netcracker as a global market leader in two key areas: monetization platforms and service design and orchestration (SDO).

Netcracker earned the top ranking in Analysys Mason's SDO assessment for enabling high levels of service automation for operators across domains, including satellite, which leads to shorter delivery timeframes. Netcracker Intelligent Operations Automation solutions are based on Agile/DevOps methodologies and use a cloud-native, microservices-based architecture to help operators with large-scale IT transformation programs achieve lower costs and faster time to market.

For the Monetization Platforms assessment, Analysys Mason cited strength in 5G monetization and a broad BSS portfolio with global deployments as the driving forces behind Netcracker's leadership in this space. Cloud-native applications, including Netcracker Digital BSS, are critical for operators to leverage investments in 5G infrastructure. Netcracker's products and solutions support industry-standard APIs and can be deployed in multi-cloud settings.

"Netcracker continues to stay ahead of the industry curve with its commitment to providing solutions and expertise that resonate with its large CSP customer base as well as other industry verticals," said Justin van der Lande, Research Director at Analysys Mason. "With an AI-driven strategy that places importance on security, looking beyond connectivity and helping CSPs broaden their revenue opportunities, Netcracker is leading the way in these important markets."

"We are delighted to again be a leader in Analysys Mason's market assessments for two areas that are so important to enabling telco transformation and monetizing those investments," said Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer at Netcracker. "Being acknowledged as a market leader validates our strong focus on innovation to help our customers achieve success with their complex transformation journeys."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

