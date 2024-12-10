Nextech3d.ai Recognized as Amazon 3D Content Provider as It Has Completed Amazon's External Content Training Program and Awarded a Certificate of Completion

Amazon Awards Company 3D Content Provider Certificate

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading provider of advanced 3D modeling and AI-driven photography solutions, announces that its been awarded a certificate of completion of Amazons 3D content providers. The company has been assessed and recognized as an Amazon certified 3D content provider using product images after it successfully completed Amazon's training program.

Nextech3d.ai also announces the departure of Board member Belinda Tyldesley for personal reasons. We thank her for her service!

Nextech3d.ai also announced the appointment of Peter Bloch, a successful entrepreneur as new BOD member replacing Mrs. Tyldesley.

Bio:

Peter Bloch was the Chief Executive Officer of BresoTEC Inc. Mr. Bloch was also the CEO & Chairman of Bionik Laboratories from 2012 to 2018. Mr. Bloch is a CPA, CA, with a track record of building both public and private technology companies, mainly in the life sciences industry. In these roles, Mr. Bloch has secured significant funding for both private and public companies, gained experience with initial public offerings and led a number of acquisitions and partnership transactions. His past 25 years of executive management experience includes serving as Chief Financial Officer and joint interim CEO of Sanofi Canada Inc., the Canadian affiliate of Sanofi -Aventis, a global healthcare leader; Chief Financial Officer of Intellivax Inc., a biotechnology company which was sold to GlaxoSmithKline for $1.75 billion; founder of Tribute Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company; the Chief Financial Officer of Gennum Corporation, a public semiconductor company focused on the TV and medical device market and Chief Financial Officer of Just Energy, a large public electricity and gas company . These companies have ranged in size from start-ups to companies with revenues of over $2 billion. Mr. Bloch also has substantial experience serving on the Board of Directors of both public and private companies. Mr. Bloch also serves as an advisor to Mars Discovery District, a large Canadian incubator for technology companies.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a technology innovator specializing in 3D modeling, AR solutions, and AI-enhanced photography, with applications across e-commerce, retail, and industrial sectors. Through its proprietary technology, Nextech3D.ai is redefining how products are visualized online, providing businesses with powerful tools to create a more engaging and immersive digital experience for their customers.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

