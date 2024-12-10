C5 compliance demonstrates CrowdStrike's commitment to government-led security standards

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a key government certification, achieving C5 compliance in Germany. The C5 (Cloud Computing Compliance Criteria Catalogue) certification, established by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), ensures that cloud service providers meet rigorous security criteria required by public sector organizations to remain secure while delivering critical services. This achievement reinforces CrowdStrike's dedication to supporting customers through government-led security standards.

This latest milestone is part of CrowdStrike's ongoing global efforts to expand access and accelerate adoption of the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® Platform. Achieving C5 compliance underlines CrowdStrike's commitment to government-led security standards and supports public sector organizations in Germany and beyond. Through a rigorous certification process, CrowdStrike reaffirms its technical capabilities, security expertise, and adherence to privacy and data security best practices adding to an expansive list of international certifications and government recognition that CrowdStrike has achieved, including being recommended by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) as a qualified Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) response service provider.

"Achieving C5 certification is an important milestone for CrowdStrike as we work with public sector customers in Germany to stop breaches," said Michael Sentonas, president of CrowdStrike. "We have tremendous momentum in the region and are committed to providing organizations of all sizes, across sectors, with the world's most advanced AI-native cybersecurity."

CrowdStrike's drive to meet global compliance standards continues to ensure its global customers are supported by the highest level of security. To learn more about its global compliance efforts, please visit the CrowdStrike Compliance and Certification Page.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

