The pivotal Phase 3 inMIND trial met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) and key secondary endpoints in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) treated with tafasitamab (Monjuvi ) in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab

Positive data featured in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting support the planned U.S. filing of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for tafasitamab in FL by year-end 2024

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced additional results from the pivotal Phase 3 inMIND trial evaluating treatment with tafasitamab (Monjuvi), a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody, in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab compared with placebo plus lenalidomide and rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). These data are featured today in the Late-breaking Session (LBA-1) at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego.

The late-breaking results, which build on previously announced topline data, show that the study met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) by investigator assessment in 548 patients with FL. Patients treated with tafasitamab achieved a median PFS by investigator assessment of 22.4 months compared to 13.9 months in the control arm (Hazard Ratio [HR]: 0.43; 95% Confidence Interval [CI] (0.32-0.58); P<0.0001), representing a 57% reduction in risk of progression, relapse, or death. The PFS assessed by an Independent Review Committee (IRC) was consistent with investigator-based results, with a HR of 0.41 (95% CI 0.29, 0.56, P<0.0001). Median PFS by IRC was not reached in the tafasitamab group versus 16.0 months in the control arm, [95% CI (19.3-NE) and (13.9, 21.1), respectively; P<0.0001]. The PFS benefit was consistent across all patient subgroups regardless of the number of previous lines of therapy.

"In the Phase 3 inMIND trial, tafasitamab demonstrated impressive efficacy and safety for treating certain patients with follicular lymphoma, the most common type of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma," said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. "These data, the first to evaluate the novel approach of combining CD19 and CD20 immunotherapies, show the potential of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab to become a new standard of care for these patients. We look forward to working with regulatory authorities to potentially bring this treatment forward to patients with FL."

The trial also showed improvement across secondary endpoints, including:

Complete response (CR), overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR) each showed improvement in the tafasitamab group versus the control arm (CR of 49.4% vs. 39.8% [95% CI (43.1, 55.8) and (33.7, 46.1), respectively; OR=1.5, P =0.0286); (ORR of 83.5% vs. 72.4% [95% CI (78.6, 87.7) and (66.7, 77.6), respectively]); (DOR of 21.2 months vs. 13.6 months [95% CI (19.5-NE) and (12.4-18.6), respectively]).

=0.0286); (ORR of 83.5% vs. 72.4% [95% CI (78.6, 87.7) and (66.7, 77.6), respectively]); (DOR of 21.2 months vs. 13.6 months [95% CI (19.5-NE) and (12.4-18.6), respectively]). Median overall survival (OS) was not reached in either group, but a positive trend was observed with the tafasitamab group versus the control arm (HR=0.59 [95% CI (0.31, 1.13)]).

Additionally, median time to next treatment (TTNT) was not reached in the tafasitamab group and was 28.8 months in the control arm (HR [95% CI], 0.45 [0.31, 0.64], nominal P<0.0001).

Tafasitamab was generally well-tolerated, and safety was consistent with other CD19 and immunotherapy combination regimens. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in the tafasitamab and immunotherapy combination group were neutropenia (48.5%), diarrhea (37.6%), COVID-19 (31.4%) and constipation (29.2%).

"Patients with follicular lymphoma have a high risk of relapse, yet there are limited treatment options in the relapsed and refractory setting," said Dr. Laurie Sehn, British Columbia Cancer Centre for Lymphoid Cancer. "The goal of therapy is primarily to prolong remission, while maintaining quality of life. The inMIND trial demonstrated a meaningful improvement in disease control with the addition of the anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody tafasitamab to lenalidomide and rituximab, providing patients with a new, well tolerated, immunotherapy combination."

About inMIND

A global, double-blind, randomized, controlled Phase 3 study, inMIND (NCT04680052) evaluated the clinical benefit of tafasitamab and lenalidomide as an add-on to rituximab compared with lenalidomide alone as an add-on to rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) Grade 1 to 3a or relapsed or refractory nodal, splenic or extranodal marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). The study enrolled a total of 654 adults (age =18 years).

The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS) by investigator assessment in the FL population, and the key secondary endpoints are PFS in the overall population as well as positron emission tomography complete response (PET-CR) and overall survival (OS) in the FL population.

For more information about the study, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04680052.

About Tafasitamab (Monjuvi)

Tafasitamab (Monjuvi) is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP). MorphoSys and Incyte entered into: (a) in January 2020, a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally; and (b) in February 2024, an agreement whereby Incyte obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally.

In the United States, Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) received accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). In Europe, Minjuvi (tafasitamab) received conditional Marketing Authorization from the European Medicines Agency in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for ASCT.

